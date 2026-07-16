First shipment of Serbian wine arrives in Hebei via China-Europe freight train

(ECNS) -- A shipment of Serbian wine worth more than 1.3 million yuan (about U.S.$181,000) arrived in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, on Wednesday via a China-Europe freight train.

The shipment marks the first time Serbian wine has entered the Hebei market via the China-Europe Railway Express, providing consumers in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region with a more convenient channel to purchase premium Serbian agricultural products.

Customs officers at Luquan Customs inspect a shipment of Serbian wine delivered to Hebei via the China-Europe Railway Express on July 15, 2026. (Photo provided to China News Service)

The arrival is expected to further strengthen trade ties between China and Serbia while expanding the variety of imported goods available to Chinese consumers.

(By Kira)