China's medical insurance covered 1.33 billion people in 2025

(ECNS) - China's basic medical insurance system covered 1.33 billion people at the end of 2025, maintaining a coverage rate of about 95%, according to an annual report released by the National Healthcare Security Administration on Thursday.

According to the report, beneficiaries received insurance benefits 8.75 billion times over the year, including 5.49 billion by employee-insurance participants and 3.27 billion by residents under the urban-rural insurance program.

Total revenue for China's basic medical insurance and maternity insurance funds reached 3.59 trillion yuan ($500 billion) in 2025, while expenditures totaled 3.01 trillion yuan.

The pooled insurance fund posted a surplus of 525.8 billion yuan for the year.

Enrollment in basic medical insurance stood at 1.33 billion by the end of 2025, the report showed.

The figures offer an official snapshot of China's healthcare insurance system, a key component of its social welfare framework and one of the world's largest public health insurance programs.

(By Zhang Jiahao)