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Hainan Free Trade Port clears first duty-free African import under China's zero-tariff policy

2026-07-16 10:46:54Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A shipment of 252 metric tons of palm kernel shell activated carbon from Nigeria has become the first import in the Hainan Free Trade Port that benefits from China's zero-tariff policy for African countries, Haikou Customs announced on Wednesday.

Since May 1, 2026, China has implemented zero tariffs on imports from 20 African countries that have diplomatic relations with China but are not classified as least developed countries.

The measure is part of China's broader effort to expand economic and trade cooperation with Africa.

Haikou City, Hainan Province. (Photo/China News Service)
Haikou City, Hainan Province. (Photo/China News Service)

(By Kira)

 
 

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