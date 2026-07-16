Kazakh scholar sees China's shift from rapid growth to high-quality development

(ECNS) -- As China continues to advance high-quality development, attention in Kazakhstan is shifting from the speed of China's growth to the quality of its development, according to Gulnar Shaimergenova, director of the Kazakhstan Center for Chinese Studies.

In an interview with China News Service, Shaimergenova said her understanding of China has evolved through repeated visits to cities including Beijing and Xi'an. Rather than focusing solely on infrastructure, she now pays closer attention to how technology, digital governance, green development and industrial upgrading are improving people's daily lives.

She said the concept of new quality productive forces is particularly noteworthy, describing it as an approach that upgrades traditional industries through digital transformation, artificial intelligence, robotics, new materials and higher environmental standards instead of replacing them.

A delegation from Kazakhstan's Almaty Region visits the Green Electricity Traceability Monitoring Platform in Xining, Qinghai Province, on Oct. 21, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

Looking at China-Kazakhstan cooperation, Shaimergenova said future collaboration should place greater emphasis on joint laboratories, talent cultivation, technology demonstration projects, standards cooperation and professional training. Beyond investment, she said, successful cooperation should also promote technology transfer, support local employment and strengthen long-term development capacity.

She also noted that public perceptions of China in Kazakhstan have become increasingly diverse. Discussions have expanded from trade, infrastructure and energy cooperation to topics such as artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, green energy, e-commerce, urban governance and education.

According to Shaimergenova, China's ongoing transformation is characterized not only by economic growth, but also by stronger emphasis on innovation, sustainability and improving people's well-being. Looking ahead, she believes deeper mutual trust between the two countries will provide lasting momentum for future cooperation.