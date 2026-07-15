Dunhuang scenic areas roll out heat-relief measures as temperatures top 40°C

(ECNS) -- Scenic spots in Dunhuang, a desert city in northwest China's Gansu Province, have rolled out cooling measures as temperatures topped 40°C (104°F) in early July, reaching 44°C (111°F) in some areas.

Over 200 misting systems have been installed at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring Scenic Area, a popular desert attraction whose name means "singing sand mountain and crescent-shaped spring." Camel rides have been rescheduled to avoid the hottest hours, the visitor center is kept at 22°C (72°F), and chilled water sells for just two yuan ($0.29).

Bottled water is provided at the Mingsha Mountain and Yueya Spring scenic area in Dunhuang, Gansu Province. (Photo: provided to China News Service)

At Yangguan and Yumen Pass, ancient Silk Road gateways southwest and northwest of Dunhuang that once guarded the southern and northern routes out of China, water trucks cool the ground, and cooling facilities, heat-relief supplies, and herbal tea are on hand. Staff have also received heat-prevention and first-aid training.

Scenic area officials said they will keep adjusting services based on the weather to ensure a safe experience for visitors.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)