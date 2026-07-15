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China's daily IC output tops 1.5 billion units in first half of 2026

2026-07-15 17:13:22Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China produced an average of more than 1.5 billion integrated circuits (ICs) a day in the first half of 2026, with total output reaching 279.8 billion units, up 23.1% from a year earlier, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). 

The increase was driven by strong demand for artificial intelligence-related chips, NBS spokesperson Wang Guanhua said Wednesday at a State Council Information Office press conference.

A silicon wafer is pictured at Yuesi Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, on June 29, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)
A silicon wafer that was produced at Yuesi Semiconductor Technology Co. in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, on June 29, 2026. (File photo: Xinhua)

High-tech manufacturing and digital product manufacturing grew 13.3% and 12.3% year-on-year. Together, the sectors contributed nearly half of China's industrial growth despite accounting for just over one-fifth of industrial value-added.

In the services sector, information transmission, software and IT services, as well as leasing and business services all posted over 10% growth, contributing nearly a quarter of overall economic growth.

Green industries also posted strong gains. Output of nuclear power equipment and hydro turbine generator sets jumped 92% and 51.9%, respectively, while lithium-ion battery production rose 39.3%.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

 

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