China's natural gas output returns to growth in June

(ECNS) -- China's natural gas output rose 1.1% year on year to 21.4 billion cubic meters in June, reversing a 2.2% decline in May, data released Wednesday by the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Crude oil production remained broadly stable during the month, while electricity generation continued to grow.

Crude oil output by industrial enterprises above the designated size fell 0.5% to 18.12 million metric tons in June. Output in the first half of 2026 increased 0.9% to 109.43 million metric tons.

Workers at a crude oil production field in Henan. (File photo: China News Service)

Natural gas production totaled 133 billion cubic meters in the first half, up 1.6%. Electricity generation rose 2% to 827.6 billion kilowatt-hours in June and increased 3.5% to 4.75 trillion kilowatt-hours in the first six months.

Solar and nuclear power generation recorded the fastest growth in June, rising 14.2% and 8.5%, respectively. Hydropower grew 4.8%, while wind power output declined 5.6%.

(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hongran)