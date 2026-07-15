Beijing Capital airport expects over 12 million summer passengers

(ECNS) -- Beijing Capital International Airport expects to handle more than 12 million passengers and 73,000 flights during the July-August summer travel season, with passenger traffic already up more than 5% year on year, the airport said Wednesday.

International and regional passenger traffic has increased by more than 10% since the summer season began. The airport’s network currently covers 214 destinations in 57 countries, including 87 international and regional destinations.

Foreign passengers check in at Beijing Capital International Airport on July 15, 2026. (Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Capital International Airport)

A new route to Venice has recently opened, while a service to Bishkek is planned. The airport will also increase on more than 10 major routes to Asian and European cities, including Seoul, Brussels and Istanbul.

Daily passenger traffic is expected to peak at more than 230,000 in early August. The airport also expects its international and regional passenger total for the year to exceed 10 million on Saturday, 19 days earlier than in 2025.