New panda exhibit to open at Beijing Zoo

(ECNS) -- Beijing Zoo will open a new 13,000-square-meter giant panda exhibit to the public on Thursday, providing a new home for two of its most popular pandas as the zoo celebrates its 120th anniversary.

Giant pandas "Meng Lan" and "Fu Jiang" have already moved into their new home. The facility features a smart management system with health monitoring and environmental controls, plus a custom misting system to keep the animals cool.

Giant panda "Meng Lan" eats bamboo at Beijing Zoo on July 15, 2026. (Photo: China News Service）

The zoo, which is home to 10 giant pandas, first exhibited the species in 1955. Visitors to the new exhibit will also be able to purchase a limited-edition commemorative ticket and visit a panda-themed café.

Giant panda "Fu Jiang" walks around inside the new giant panda exhibit at Beijing Zoo on July 15, 2026. (Photo: China News Service）

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)