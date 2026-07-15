China reports 4.7% GDP growth in first half of 2026

(ECNS) - China's economy grew 4.7% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, official data showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product reached 69.57 trillion yuan ($9.7 trillion) in the January-June period, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Growth slowed to 4.3% in the second quarter from 5.0% in the first three months of the year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP expanded 0.9% in the April-June period.

The data also showed that per-capita disposable income reached 22,981 yuan in the first half, up 5.2% in nominal terms from a year earlier and 4.2% after adjusting for inflation.

The urban-rural income ratio narrowed slightly to 2.37, compared with 2.42 a year earlier, indicating a modest reduction in the income gap.

(By Zhang Jiahao)