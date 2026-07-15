Global Mayors Dialogue guests explore Xishuangbanna's Wild Elephant Valley

(ECNS) -- During the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue in Xishuangbanna, representatives and guests from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka visited Wild Elephant Valley, where they explored the rainforest landscape and the Asian Elephant Museum while learning about the natural habitat of Asian elephants.

Located within the Mengyang Section of Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve and the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Reserve, Wild Elephant Valley was established in 1990. It serves as a window showcasing harmonious coexistence between humans and elephants, while supporting Asian elephant conservation, monitoring, research and wildlife rescue efforts.

Representatives and guests from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka visit Wild Elephant Valley in the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: China News Network/Huang Fang)

Representatives and guests from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka visit Wild Elephant Valley in the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: China News Network/Huang Fang)

Representatives and guests gather at Wild Elephant Valley on the sidelines of the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue in the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: China News Network/Huang Fang)

Wild Asian elephants are seen playing at Wild Elephant Valley in the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: China News Network/Huang Fang)

Wild Asian elephants are seen playing at Wild Elephant Valley in the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: China News Network/Huang Fang)

A view of Wild Elephant Valley in the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: China News Network/Huang Fang)

(By Huang Fang)