China urges Europe to act prudently on South China Sea issues: FM

(ECNS) -- China urges certain European countries to act prudently and stop endorsing the illegal "South China Sea Arbitration Award" to avoid disrupting relations and cooperation with China, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that several European countries recently joined the United States and the Philippines in issuing a joint statement on the so-called award 10 years after its issuance, and the European Union released a separate statement.

These statements distort facts and maliciously smear China, and China strongly deplores and firmly opposes them, Lin said.

He reminded certain European countries that blatantly applying double standards on issues concerning international law will only further erode their own credibility on the international stage, and does not help deepen mutual trust between China and Europe.

According to the spokesperson, Europe is not a party in the South China Sea and is in no position to pass judgment on China's legitimate territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea.

(By Kira)