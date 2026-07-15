China supports cross-Strait business cooperation: Taiwan Affairs Office

(ECNS) -- China supports two-way investment and business cooperation across the Taiwan Strait to deliver quality products and benefits to people on both sides, a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked about media reports that Zhang Xue, chairman of Chinese motorcycle brand Zhangxue Motorcycle (ZXMOTO), hopes to open stores in Taiwan, possibly as early as next year.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office. (Photo/China News Service)

People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family, and we are willing to share the Chinese mainland's quality products with our Taiwan compatriots, Zhu said.

She added that the mainland supports mutual investment and win-win cooperation between businesses on both sides, encouraging industries to leverage their respective strengths, deepen exchanges and cooperation, and provide consumers with high-quality products at reasonable prices.

(By Kira)