China honors doctor who died saving woman in Tanzania

(ECNS) -- Zhang Junqiao, former head of the 27th Chinese medical team to Tanzania, was posthumously honored at the Touching China 2025 Awards Ceremony, which aired on Tuesday, in recognition of his selfless dedication to saving lives.

A doctor committed to humanitarian service, Zhang volunteered to join China's medical aid mission to Tanzania, where he spent nearly a year and a half providing medical care.

Zhang Junqiao (Screenshot from Shandong Second Medical University)

On June 15, 2025, Zhang spotted a local woman struggling in the water near the port city of Dar es Salaam and immediately jumped into the water to rescue her, according to CCTV news.

Witnesses captured images of him supporting the woman in the water and giving her his life jacket. He successfully saved her life but died of exhaustion at the age of 38.

During his medical mission, Zhang introduced more than 60 new medical techniques and treated over 8,000 patients. Outside his clinical work, he organized free medical consultations and actively participated in local volunteer activities.

One of Zhang's classmates recalled his words: "Be someone who brings light to others." His courage and dedication have since inspired people both in China and Tanzania.

(By Kira)