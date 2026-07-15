China allocates $60 million for flood and typhoon disaster relief

(ECNS) - China's Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Emergency Management have allocated 430 million yuan ($60 million) in central government disaster-relief funds to support flood and typhoon response efforts in 10 provincial-level regions, authorities said on Tuesday.

The funds will support emergency rescue operations in Guangxi, Zhejiang, Hebei, Liaoning, Tianjin, Heilongjiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, Jiangxi and Sichuan, according to a statement from the Ministry of Finance.

Of the total, Guangxi will receive an additional 150 million yuan, in addition to the 190 million yuan it previously received in advance funding. The money will be used to assist displaced residents, provide temporary living support and repair damaged homes, the ministry said.

The remaining 280 million yuan will be distributed among the other nine regions to support evacuation and resettlement efforts, emergency hazard removal, search and rescue operations and inspections for potential secondary disasters.

China has faced multiple rounds of heavy rainfall and typhoon-related disruptions during this year's flood season.

(By Zhang Jiahao)