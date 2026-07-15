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China warns of tourism scams targeting insurance customers

2026-07-15 13:42:10Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China's top financial and tourism regulators warned consumers on Tuesday to be wary of travel offers marketed as exclusive benefits for insurance policyholders.

The National Financial Regulatory Administration and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said some operators have used misleading promotions such as "exclusive travel subsidies for policyholders," "free trips from insurance companies," and "special tours for insurance wealth-management clients" to attract customers to unofficial tour groups.

The regulators noted that such schemes may involve unqualified operators, artificially low prices, irregular contracting procedures and hidden costs or risks during travel.

Consumers were advised to book tours through legitimate travel agencies and verify the authenticity of any insurance-linked travel promotions through official insurance company hotlines, mobile applications or public announcements.

The warning comes as Chinese authorities continue efforts to strengthen consumer protection and crack down on misleading marketing practices in the financial and tourism sectors.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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