Cross-border trips at Shanghai Pudong airport hit 124,000, a summer record

(ECNS) -- Shanghai Pudong International Airport handled 124,000 cross-border passenger trips on Monday, the highest daily total of this year’s summer travel season.

Flight operations had largely returned to normal after disruptions caused by Typhoon Bavi, the Shanghai Airport Border Inspection Station said Tuesday.

Shanghai Pudong International Airport . (Photo courtesy of the Shanghai General Station of Immigration Inspection)

More than 700 inbound and outbound passenger and cargo flights were cleared, including over 570 passenger flights. Nearly 60,000 passengers entered China through the airport, while 57,000 departed.

More than 300 cross-border flights at Pudong and Hongqiao airports were canceled over the weekend because of the typhoon. On Monday, the two airports together handled over 128,000 cross-border passenger trips and 756 flights.

The Shanghai General Station of Immigration Inspection increased staffing and kept inspection lanes fully operational during peak periods, while coordinating with airports and airlines to manage the rebound in traffic.

(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hongran)