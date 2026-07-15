Smart machinery speeds rice harvest in southern China

(ECNS) -- Farmers across southern China have harvested more than 40% of the early rice crop this year, as smart agricultural machinery helps with summer harvest, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

S mart agricultural machines help rice harvest in Guangdong Province. (Photo: Screenshot from CCTV-4)

In Guangdong province, smart harvesters linked to China’s BeiDou navigation system are coordinating work across more than 866,000 hectares of rice fields.

Driverless tracked vehicles collect grain directly from the harvesters, cutting unloading time and keeping the machines in continuous operation.

In Jiangxi Province, cold and rainy weather delayed crop maturity and shortened the harvest window. Nearly 195,000 agricultural machines have been deployed, while farmers are extending working hours and sending freshly harvested rice directly to drying facilities.

Agricultural technicians are also advising farmers on drainage and harvesting methods to reduce grain losses as producing regions monitor changing weather conditions.

(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hongran)