China's hottest summer days begin as temperatures forecast to hit 40°C

(ECNS) -- China's annual "sanfu" period, the hottest stretch of the year, began Wednesday and will last 40 days until Aug. 23.

Tourists took a boat ride in the Zijuyuan Park in Beijing to enjoy the lotus flowers, July 15, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

Most of China is expected to see persistent high temperatures over the next two days, with seven provinces likely to reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) or higher.

Chongqing, a city in southwestern China, issued its first red high-temperature alert of the year on Tuesday, with temperatures in some districts expected to hit between 40°C and 42°C (104 and 107.6°F).

Jiangxi province in eastern China issued a yellow alert, forecasting highs above 35°C (95°F) and locally above 37°C (98.6°F) for the next three days.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)