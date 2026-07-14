FM spokesperson slams U.S. for repeatedly using cyber security as excuse to smear China

(ECNS) -- The U.S. has repeatedly courted regional countries and used "cyber security" as an excuse to smear China for geopolitical purposes, and the Chinese side is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes this, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily news briefing. China has always opposed and cracked down on hacking activities in accordance with the law, and also opposes the dissemination of false information on cyber security for political purposes, he said.