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China's sports goods exports reach $9.4 billion in first half

2026-07-14 16:59:36Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's exports of sports goods and equipment totaled 67.53 billion yuan ($9.4 billion) in the first half of 2026, reinforcing the country's position as the world's largest exporter of sporting products, customs officials said Tuesday.

Officials of the General Administration of Customs of China address a press briefing held by China’s State Council Information Office in Beijing on July 14, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)
Officials of the General Administration of Customs of China address a press briefing held by China’s State Council Information Office in Beijing on July 14, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

Lyu Daliang, spokesperson for the General Administration of Customs and director-general of its Department of Statistics and Analysis, said exports of sporting balls reached 3.08 billion yuan during the period. China has accounted for more than 40% of global sports goods exports in recent years, supplying products ranging from equipment for international competitions to fitness and outdoor recreation.

Exports of fitness and rehabilitation equipment, including treadmills, reached 2.67 billion yuan, while water sports equipment such as paddleboards totaled 4.77 billion yuan. Skateboard exports rose 20.4% year on year. 

Demand from emerging markets continued to grow, with exports to Latin America and Africa increasing 18.9% and 8.1%, respectively, alongside steady demand from Europe and North America.

(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hongran)

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