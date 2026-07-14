'We are all one family': Xinjiang couple delivers relief supplies on horseback

(ECNS) -- On Saturday, a couple from Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region suspended preparations for the opening of their equestrian club in Beihai, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and brought four horses to Liuchang Village in Zhenlong Township, Hengzhou City, to transport supplies for villagers through steep and rugged mountain paths.

"We are all one family, and we should help each other," they said.

The couple transport relief supplies on horseback. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)

The couple and villagers transport supplies at the site. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)

The villagers give the couple some homegrown dragon fruits to thank them for helping transport supplies. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yizhao)

By Liu Shen