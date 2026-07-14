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China's first-half trade rises 16.9%, topping 25 trillion yuan for first time

2026-07-14 13:24:44Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China's goods trade reached a record 25.47 trillion yuan ($3.55 trillion) in the first half of 2026, rising 16.9% from a year earlier despite a challenging external environment.

Data released by the General Administration of Customs on Monday showed exports rose 13.4% year-on-year to 14.73 trillion yuan, marking the 11th consecutive quarter of growth.

Imports increased 22.1% to 10.74 trillion yuan, outpacing export growth by 8.7 percentage points and narrowing the trade imbalance.

The figures mark the first time China's trade volume has exceeded 25 trillion yuan during the first six months of a year.

The data suggest domestic demand remained relatively resilient, with stronger import growth supporting overall trade expansion even as global economic uncertainty persists.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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