Chengdu completes plaza structure for new high-speed rail hub

(ECNS) — Construction crews completed the main structure of a 96,000-square-meter elevated plaza at Chengdu Railway Station in southwest China's Sichuan Province early Tuesday.

The project will support the Chengdu-Chongqing Middle Line High-speed Railway and increase the hub’s passenger capacity.

The Chengdu Railway Station expansion project for the Chengdu-Chongqing Middle Line High-speed Railway. (Photo: Courtesy of the Chengdu Railway Station Building Project Department of China Railway No. 8 Engineering Group)

Next steps include steel installation, roofing and interior decoration.

The expanded station will have 10 platforms and 18 tracks, up from six platforms and 12 tracks, as well as an 80,000-square-meter terminal building.

The station will mainly serve trains on the Chengdu-Chongqing Middle Line High-speed Railway and help ease passenger pressure on other major rail hubs in the city.

It will connect high-speed and suburban rail services with metro lines and buses to improve transfers.

The elevated plaza will include public green space, passenger access routes and service facilities, combining transport functions with an urban recreational area.

First opened in 1952, Chengdu Railway Station is one of the city’s oldest major transport hubs. The expansion is expected to improve passenger flows and transport links in northern Chengdu.

(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hongran)