Tuesday Jul 14, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Beijing seeks stronger oversight and market reforms for natural resources

2026-07-14 13:14:45Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China has issued new guidelines to tighten the management of its natural resource assets, aiming to build a more comprehensive regulatory framework by 2030 and a fully established system by 2035.

Jointly released by the General Offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, the guidelines call for clearer ownership rights, better resource inventories, and stronger protection for land, forests, grasslands, water, minerals, and other natural resources.

To that end, authorities will expand the unified registration of natural resources and real estate, upgrade monitoring systems, and build a nationwide resource management map based on common spatial data standards.

The document also sets out market reforms to allocate resources more efficiently, including wider use of competitive bidding for mining rights and trials of paid-use systems for state-owned farmland.

Together, the measures are meant to strengthen how China protects, uses, and oversees its natural resources as it pursues its longer-term environmental and economic goals.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]