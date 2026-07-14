Flash floods triggered by heavy rain force over 8,100 to evacuate in Gansu

(ECNS) -- As of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, a total of 8,105 people have been evacuated to safer places after short-duration heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms hit Xiahe County in the Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, at around 7:00 p.m. on Monday. The rain triggered flash floods and caused severe damage, according to local authorities.

The disaster also destroyed 31 houses, flooded more than 330 others, and swept away 42 herdsmen's tents, authorities said.

In response, they mobilized 3,296 rescue personnel and over 60 vehicles for overnight emergency operations, while also guiding affected residents to engage in self-recovery efforts.

By 7 a.m.Tuesday, two blocked sections of expressways within the county had been cleared, while 22 of the 36 blocked sections of national highways and six of the 10 blocked sections of provincial highways had been reopened.

Silt-clearing operations are underway and further assessments of the damage are continuing, authorities said.