China's imports top 10 trillion yuan in H1, up 22.1%

(ECNS) -- China's imports in the first half of 2026 reached 10.74 trillion yuan (about $1.58 trillion), surpassing the 10-trillion-yuan mark for the first time in the same period in history, an official said on Tuesday.

This represents a year-on-year increase of 22.1%, with the growth rate outpacing exports by 8.7 percentage points, said Wang Jun, deputy head of the General Administration of Customs (GAC), at a press conference.

Imports contributed more to overall foreign trade growth than exports, thereby promoting a more balanced development of trade, the official said.

China's vast market will continue to unleash more consumption dividends and cooperation opportunities, offering greater prospects for the global economy, Wang said, adding that the GAC will continue to provide improved regulatory and services to facilitate import expansion.