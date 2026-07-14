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New rail-sea route links Guizhou's phosphorus chemical hub to Beibu Gulf Port 

2026-07-14 13:14:38Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) – The Xinmaohai, a vessel carrying containers of industrial salt for Guizhou Jiangshan Crop Technology Co., recently set sail from the Qinzhou port area of Beibu Gulf Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group Co., said Monday.

Workers load cargo at the Qinzhou port of Beibu Gulf Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: Beibu Gulf Port Media Center)

The shipment marks the opening of a two-way north-south logistics route for the Weng'an phosphorus chemical industrial park in Guizhou Province, which is targeting an industrial output value of 100 billion yuan (about $13.9 billion). It also broadens the range of chemical logistics services offered along the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor.

The Jiangshan-Wengfu Industrial Park, a key project within the Weng'an park, involves a total investment of about 22 billion yuan and covers 600 hectares. It is currently the largest single phosphorus chemical project under construction in Guizhou, and Guizhou Jiangshan Crop Technology Co., Ltd. is one of its core companies.

The route fills a gap in low-cost rail-sea intermodal transport for bulk cargo from southwest China's phosphorus chemical industry.

Beibu Gulf Port said it will continue to build on the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor to improve its multimodal logistics services and deepen long-term cooperation with industrial and mining enterprises in southwest China.

(By Tang Yuxian)

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