China launches online job drive with 172,000 openings

(ECNS) - China's human resources ministry has launched a week-long online recruitment campaign offering about 172,000 job openings across modern services, internet businesses, consumer industries, and finance.

Running from July 12 to 19 under the government's "100-Day, 10-Million Job Recruitment Initiative," the campaign involves around 12,000 employers, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said.

The largest share of openings comes from the modern services sector, where more than 9,200 employers are offering roughly 152,000 positions, including product managers, operations specialists, and sales managers.

The internet segment features roles such as algorithm engineers, software developers, and testing engineers, while the consumer and financial events offer jobs ranging from brand managers to financial analysts.

Job seekers can access the recruitment fairs through state-run employment platforms, including the China Public Recruitment Network and the National Talent Network.

(By Zhang Jiahao)