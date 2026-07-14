Chang'e 7 carrier rocket arrives at launch site for assembly and testing

(ECNS) -- China's Long March-5 Y14 carrier rocket for Chang'e 7 lunar mission has arrived at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, the China National Space Administration announced on Monday.

The rocket will undergo assembly and testing at the launch site, alongside the Chang'e 7 lunar probe, which has already been transported to Wenchang, as preparations continue for the upcoming lunar exploration mission.

Chang'e 7 lunar probe safely arrives at China's Wenchang Space Launch Site on April 9, 2026. (Photo courtesy of China Manned Space Engineering Office)

The Chang'e 7 lunar probe is scheduled for launch in the second half of this year.

(By Kira)