Tuesday Jul 14, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Chang'e 7 carrier rocket arrives at launch site for assembly and testing

2026-07-14 11:23:29Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's Long March-5 Y14 carrier rocket for Chang'e 7 lunar mission has arrived at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, the China National Space Administration announced on Monday.

The rocket will undergo assembly and testing at the launch site, alongside the Chang'e 7 lunar probe, which has already been transported to Wenchang, as preparations continue for the upcoming lunar exploration mission.

Chang'e 7 lunar probe safely arrives at China's Wenchang Space Launch Site on April 9, 2026. (Photo courtesy of China Manned Space Engineering Office)
Chang'e 7 lunar probe safely arrives at China's Wenchang Space Launch Site on April 9, 2026. (Photo courtesy of China Manned Space Engineering Office)

 

The Chang'e 7 lunar probe is scheduled for launch in the second half of this year.

(By Kira)

 
 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]