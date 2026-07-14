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China upgrades flood emergency response to level III for NE China's Liaoning and Jilin

2026-07-14 09:37:33Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources upgraded its Level-IV flood-control emergency response to Level III for Liaoning and Jilin provinces at 6 p.m. Monday, according to a statement released on the ministry's official WeChat account.

The upgrade came as meteorological forecasts indicated a high risk of flash floods across 28 counties (cities and districts) in parts of Liaoning and Jilin from 8:00 PM on Monday to 8:00 PM on Tuesday.

In Liaoning, the affected areas include Benxi, Fushun, Tieling, Dandong, Liaoyang, and Shenyang. In Jilin, they include Baishan, Jilin City, Liaoyuan, Tonghua, and Yanbian.

Among them, 28 counties (cities and districts) were placed under a red alert for flash flood meteorological risks, while eight counties (cities and districts) received an orange alert.

Authorities warned that the expected heavy rainfall would largely overlap with areas already prone to flash floods, significantly raising the likelihood of such disasters.

(By Zhang Dongfang)
(By Zhang Dongfang)

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