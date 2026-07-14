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China's top political advisor to visit DPRK

2026-07-14 11:01:09Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning will visit the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) from July 15 to 17, a spokesperson of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee announced on Tuesday.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), will lead a party and government delegation to the DPRK to pay the official goodwill visit at the invitation of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and the government of the DPRK, according to the spokesperson.

(By Zhang Dongfang)
(By Zhang Dongfang)

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