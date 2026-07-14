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Report reveals fallacies in 'South China Sea Arbitration Award'

2026-07-14 10:02:25Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A report titled "A New Critique of the South China Sea Arbitration Award" was released at a roundtable dialogue on Monday in Hong Kong.

Legal representatives and scholars from various countries and regions attended the dialogue. 

The report provides a 10-year impact analysis of the so-called 2016 award unilaterally initiated by the Philippines.

It reveals major fallacies in the "award" regarding legal interpretation and application, factual findings, and evidentiary acceptance.

The report concludes that the award's influence in international practice has been far more limited than its supporters had expected.  

A report titled "New Critique of the South China Sea Arbitration Award" is released at a roundtable dialogue on the South China Sea security in south China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, July 13, 2026. (Photo: CGTN)
A report titled "New Critique of the South China Sea Arbitration Award" is released at a roundtable dialogue on the South China Sea security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, July 13, 2026. (Photo: Snapshot from CCTV News)

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

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