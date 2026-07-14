Natural disasters affect about 17.28 million people in China in H1

(ECNS) -- A total of 17.28 million people were affected by various natural disasters across China in the first half of 2026, authorities said Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Management, natural disasters during the January-June period were predominantly floods, geological disasters, hail and windstorms, and earthquakes, while droughts, low-temperature freezing rain, and snow disasters also occurred to varying degrees.

Statistics showed that the disasters left 155 people dead or missing, and forced 587,000 people to be relocated emergently or require emergency living assistance.

More than 1,000 households, representing nearly 3,400 homes, were completely destroyed, while 105,000 other homes were damaged. The total area of affected cropland reached 1.6976 million hectares, and direct economic losses were estimated at 42.14 billion yuan (about 6.12 billion U.S. dollars), the ministry said.