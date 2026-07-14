First T-beam of Huang-Baise Railway's Guangxi section successfully cast

(ECNS) — The first T-beam for the Guangxi section of the new Huang-Baise Railway was cast at the Leye beam precasting yard early Monday, marking the start of T-beam production for the section in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Construction workers conduct final checks on the beam formwork before the T-beam casting at the Leye beam precasting yard in Guangxi. (Photo: Mo Xiaobin)

Construction workers conduct final checks on the beam formwork before casting the T-beam at the Leye beam precasting yard in Guangxi. (Photo: Mo Xiaobin)

The 32.6-meter-long, 134.3-metric-ton beam was cast using high-grade C55 concrete. The project owner and contractor held technical briefings and optimized the concrete mix design beforehand to ensure a successful pour on the first attempt.

The Guangxi section has two beam precasting yards, in Leye and Lingzhan, which will produce a total of 472 T-beams. The Leye yard alone will prefabricate 291 of them, with completion scheduled for September 2027.

"To date, tunnel work on the Guangxi section has reached 70% of the total, bridge substructure work is 93% complete, and subgrade earthwork has reached 63%," said Xiao Qingbin, deputy commander of the Huang-Baise Railway construction headquarters at Yunnan-Guizhou Railway Guangxi Co.

He added that construction of the remaining beam precasting yards will be accelerated. Smart equipment such as CNC rebar welding machines, welding robots, and fully automatic shearing and bending production lines will be introduced to improve precision and efficiency in rebar processing and T-beam production. Beam erection is expected to begin within the year.

The Huang-Baise Railway spans approximately 315 kilometers and is designed for a speed of 160 km/h. A landmark project of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor in western China, it is expected to open to traffic in 2028. Once completed, it will serve as a convenient passage from Guizhou to the Beibu Gulf region in Guangxi, supporting the corridor's development and promoting coordinated regional economic and social growth.

(By Tang Yuxian)