7th Gulangyu Music Festival opens on China's 'Island of Music'

(ECNS) -- The 7th Gulangyu Music Festival opened Monday in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, under the theme "Romantic Heritage, Musical Island."

The 7th Gulangyu Music Festival kicks off Monday on Gulangyu Island in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province. (Photo: Gulangyu Island Administrative Committee)

Gulangyu Island in Xiamen is called the "island of music."

This year's festival features immersive performances at landmark venues across the island, including the Gulangyu Concert Hall, the Organ Arts Center, the Gulangyu China Film Music Museum and the Gulangyu art space of the National Art Museum of China.

The festival has brought together renowned artists from around the world. Baritone Liao Changyong and conductor Zhang Guoyong will perform with the Shanghai Conservatory of Music Soloists Chamber Orchestra and award-winning students. Tenor Shi Yijie, director of the Shanghai Opera House, will present a recital of Italian folk songs at the National Art Museum of China's Gulangyu art space.

Olivier Latry, chief organist of Notre-Dame de Paris, will give two organ recitals, as will German organist Ludger Lohmann, a professor at the University of Music and Performing Arts Stuttgart.

Nine themed performances will be staged on Gangzaihou Beach on Gulangyu from July 16 to 24, with singers including Ulantuya, Huang Ying, Ji Minjia and An Hu taking the stage.

(By Tang Yuxian)