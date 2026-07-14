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Over 260,000 relocated as typhoon Bavi brings torrential rain to Liaoning

2026-07-14 11:05:06Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- More than 260,000 people had been relocated to safer areas in northeast China's Liaoning Province by 4 p.m. Monday as Typhoon Bavi moved north, triggering heavy rainfall, according to Xinhua news.

The majority of evacuees were from the city of Fushun. Between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., the province recorded an average rainfall of 33.1 millimeters. The highest accumulated rainfall, 207.2 millimeters, and the maximum hourly rainfall, 66 millimeters, were both recorded in the provincial capital, Shenyang.

Cars move slowly through floodwaters in Shenyang City, Liaoning Province, July 13, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)
Cars move slowly through floodwaters in Shenyang City, Liaoning Province, July 13, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

According to the provincial meteorological observatory, heavy rain is expected to continue through Tuesday, with some areas forecast to experience extreme downpours.

(By Kira)

 
 

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