Giant panda cub 'Wang Shu' celebrates her 1st birthday at Chongqing Zoo

Giant panda Wang Shu plays during a celebration of her first birthday at Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 12, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The female cub of giant panda Wang Shu celebrated her first birthday with some snacks and special environmental enrichments prepared by her breeders at Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing on Sunday.

Born at 188 grams, the giant panda cub weighs 36.5 kilograms now. The name symbolizes purity, peace, wisdom and a spirit of exploration.

It was previously called Liangyue.

(By Zhang Dongfang)