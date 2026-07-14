Flash floods force evacuation of 8,105 people in northwest China county

(ECNS) -- Heavy rainfall triggered flash floods in Xiahe County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Monday evening, forcing the evacuation of 8,105 people as of Tuesday morning, according to local authorities.

Heavy downpours hit Xiahe County, Gansu Province, on the evening of July 13, triggering flash floods. (Photo: Snapshot from CCTV NEWS）

The flooding, triggered by short-term downpours that began around 7 p.m. Monday, destroyed 31 houses, flooded more than 330 homes and destroyed 42 herders' tents.

More than 3,200 rescuers and over 60 machines were deployed overnight for rescue and relief operations.

Two damaged sections of an expressway have reopened, along with 22 of the 36 blocked sections of national highways and six of the 10 blocked sections of provincial roads. Cleanup work is underway as rainfall subsides, while officials continue to assess the damage.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)