China warns of potential super El Niño event this autumn, winter

(ECNS) -- The National Marine Environmental Forecasting Center has warned that a super El Niño could develop during the autumn and winter this year, with the possibility of rivaling the record-breaking 1997–98 El Niño, the strongest on record.

According to the forecasting center, the warming pattern follows a typical El Niño evolution. Sea surface warming first emerged off the coast of Peru in the eastern equatorial Pacific this spring before gradually expanding westward.

Before the surface warming, a large volume of warm water had already accumulated beneath the western equatorial Pacific and continued moving eastward, laying the foundation for the event's development.

Experts at the center said the El Niño is expected to have significant and lasting impacts on China's climate and marine ecosystems.

(By Kira)