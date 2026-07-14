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China's National Meteorological Center renews rainstorm, typhoon alerts

2026-07-13 18:02:53Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's National Meteorological Center on Monday renewed an orange alert for rainstorms and a blue one for Typhoon Bavi, the ninth typhoon of 2026, forecasting heavy downpours in multiple regions.

At 8 a.m. Monday, Bavi made landfall in Sixian County, Suzhou City, Anhui Province. Its maximum peripheral wind speed reached 20 meters per second. The typhoon is expected to move northeastward at 10-15 km/h, with its intensity gradually weakening. It is likely to cross the Shandong Peninsula and enter the northern Yellow Sea on Tuesday. After Wednesday, it will transition into an extratropical cyclone.

From 2 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday, strong winds of Force 6 to 8 are expected over most parts of the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea, waters near the Diaoyu Dao, the sea east of Taiwan, coastal areas of Taiwan Island, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Hangzhou Bay, the Yangtze River estuary, Jiangsu, Shandong and Liaoning.

During the same period, heavy to torrential rain will hit parts of Liaoning, Jilin, Shandong, Jiangsu, Anhui, Jiangxi provinces, as well as parts of Qinghai, Gansu, Ningxia, Guangdong, Hainan Island and Taiwan Island.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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