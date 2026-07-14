Local doctor performs Equatorial Guinea's first laparoscopic gallbladder removal, with Chinese team's help

(ECNS) -- A surgeon at Malabo Regional Hospital has performed Equatorial Guinea's first laparoscopic cholecystectomy led by a local doctor, under the guidance of the 34th Chinese medical team. The procedure marked a milestone in the team's laparoscopic training program.

The surgery was carried out under the on-site supervision of Chinese surgical expert Chen Qisheng, with support from the medical team's laparoscopic unit. It went smoothly, and the patient is recovering well.

The 34th Chinese medical team arrived in Equatorial Guinea back in June 2025. Faced with limited local medical resources and a weak foundation in minimally invasive surgery, the team has prioritized training local medical staff alongside routine clinical work. Now, its laparoscopic training program combines theoretical instruction, simulation exercises, surgical observation, and hands-on clinical mentoring.

"We hope that through continued training, local doctors will be able to independently perform more minimally invasive procedures and provide better medical care for local patients," Chen said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)