LNG-derived fuel powers China’s reusable commercial rocket

(ECNS) — China's Long March-10B commercial rocket has used high-purity methane fuel refined from liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the first time, marking a major breakthrough in domestic propellant supply, according to fuel developer Sinopec.

The reusable launch vehicle, which completed a sea-based net recovery after its maiden flight from Hainan Province on Friday, is powered by a liquid oxygen-methane propellant.

Refined from more than 1,000 metric tons of LNG, the fuel achieved a purity of 98.7% with a fully domestic supply chain.

The Long March 10B carrier rocket lifts off during its launch mission. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Compared with traditional liquid hydrogen, the LNG-derived methane propellant reduces storage and transportation costs by 40%. This offers a cost-effective, environmentally friendly, and viable fuel solution for high-frequency commercial launches.

Industry experts noted that the successful application of the new fuel establishes a diversified and secure propellant supply system, significantly enhancing the self-reliance and competitiveness of China’s rapidly expanding commercial space industry.

(By Helen Mo, intern Lin Qiaochu)