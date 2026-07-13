Nearly 1,000 doctors arrive in Xizang to deliver free medical care for local residents

(ECNS) -- Nearly 1,000 doctors and medical specialists from more than 200 institutions across China arrived in Lhasa, Xizang Autonomous Region, by train on July 4. They provided free medical care and professional training in local communities along the Qinghai-Xizang Railway.

Medical workers provide free care for local residents in Lhasa, Xizang Autonomous Region and those who live along the Qinghai-Xizang Railway. (Photo: China News Service)

The journey took the team across sections of the railway more than 4,000 meters above sea level.

Specialists in more than 20 fields, including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, and gynecology, opened temporary clinics for local residents and railway workers.

During the program, doctors provided consultations, health screenings, medicines, and follow-up care, while some performed operations alongside local medical teams and demonstrated clinical techniques.

The initiative also focused on strengthening local healthcare so that it would continue after the visiting team’s departure on July 12. Participants trained medical workers, shared treatment expertise, and established contacts for continued professional support.