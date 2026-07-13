Monday Jul 13, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Hong Kong-Gulf trade surges​ 35% in first five months: financial secretary

2026-07-13 18:19:37Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Trade value between China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Gulf Arab countries jumped more than 35% in the first five months of 2026, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan said on Sunday. 

The growth accelerated sharply from the 5% annual increase recorded last year. Trade with the United Arab Emirates alone surged by more than 52% during the five-month period. 

Chan also noted a growing trend of Gulf sovereign wealth funds seeking investment opportunities outside the United States and Europe, as about 40% of their multibillion-dollar asset allocations went to Asia last year.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

 

 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]