Hong Kong-Gulf trade surges​ 35% in first five months: financial secretary

(ECNS) -- Trade value between China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Gulf Arab countries jumped more than 35% in the first five months of 2026, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan said on Sunday.

The growth accelerated sharply from the 5% annual increase recorded last year. Trade with the United Arab Emirates alone surged by more than 52% during the five-month period.

Chan also noted a growing trend of Gulf sovereign wealth funds seeking investment opportunities outside the United States and Europe, as about 40% of their multibillion-dollar asset allocations went to Asia last year.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)