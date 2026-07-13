China releases 101 national metrology technical specifications in H1 2026

(ECNS) — During the first half of 2026, the State Administration for Market Regulation released 101 national metrology technical specifications and approved the restructuring of 40 national professional metrology technical committees, representing a 23% year-on-year increase.

The administration also initiated plans to draft or revise 401 additional specifications.

Currently, China has 72 active national professional metrology technical committees and 2,339 effective national metrology technical specifications.

The newly released guidelines, including the Framework and Application Guide for Digital Metrology System, provide technical support for digital transformation and help build an efficient digital governance system.

Meanwhile, new specifications focusing on carbon emissions from power generation and building operations offer unified technical guidelines to ensure carbon data quality and support the national carbon market.

To boost the high-quality development of the new energy vehicle industry, the administration released calibration specifications for battery pack and cell charge-discharge testing systems.

In addition, new standards such as the Calibration Specification for Vehicle GNSS Speedometers and the Metrology Testing Specification for Automatic Parking Performance of Intelligent Connected Vehicles were introduced to address existing technical gaps in the sector.

(By Helen Mo, intern Lin Qiaochu)