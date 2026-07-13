China's e-commerce logistics index rises for fourth straight month

(ECNS)— China’s e-commerce logistics index rose for the fourth consecutive month in June, climbing 0.4 points to 111.4, driven by the mid-year June 18 online shopping festival, according to data released Monday by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

E-commerce hosts sold red pomegranates through livestreaming in Turpan, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (File photo: China News Service/Wang Ziru)

All nine sub-indexes improved during the month, including total business volume, rural demand, and inventory turnover. Logistics efficiency and customer satisfaction also improved for the third straight month, supported by the integration of smart warehousing and automated sorting technologies.

Online sales during the promotion highlighted shifting consumer demand toward smart home appliances, wearables, and cooling products. Analysts expect e-commerce logistics demand to ease slightly in July but remain at a high level.

(By Helen Mo, intern Lin Qiaochu)