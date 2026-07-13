China's railways set new record: 2.3 billion passengers carried in H1

(ECNS) — Chinese railways have handled 2.348 billion passenger trips in the first half of 2026, a record high for the period and up 5% year on year, China State Railway Group said on Monday.

The operator attributed the record to precise capacity allocation and the use of ticketing and waitlist data from the 12306 platform to adjust supply, which helped it handle a single-day record of 24.844 million trips on May 1.

Travelers depart from Nanchang Railway Station in Jiangxi province on July 1, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)

Over the same period, the network ran an average of 11,468 passenger trains a day, up 5.8% year on year.

Cross-border rail travel continued to grow. The China-Laos Railway carried 188,000 cross-border trips, up 25.9% year on year, while the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong High-Speed Railway handled 16.9 million.

Regular international services continued between China and neighboring countries, including Russia, Vietnam, Mongolia, and North Korea. Helped by expanded visa-free transit policies, foreign passenger trips rose 33.6% to 12.3 million.

To boost tourism, China Railway operated 1,797 tourist trains, including specialized services such as the Panda Train, the Yangtze River Delta Star, and the New Orient Express.

It also promoted cultural travel through themed routes such as the Qilu No. 1, Nanhu 1921, and China Snow Capital-My Altay services, along with 445 customized trains for sports and entertainment events.

Passenger services were upgraded under the 2026 Railway Passenger Transport Regulations, with improved refunds on the 12306 platform, quiet carriages, and pet transport.

The operator also coordinated with meteorological and water-resources authorities to manage safety risks during extreme weather. As the summer travel rush begins, it will continue adjusting capacity to ensure safe and efficient transport.

(By Helen Mo, intern Lin Qiaochu)