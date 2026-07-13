Shenzhou-23 crew tests new in-orbit mass measurement device

图片3

(ECNS)— The three-member crew of China’s Shenzhou-23 spaceflight mission has successfully tested an upgraded in-orbit mass measurement device at the country's space station, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

As the astronauts approach their 50th day in space, they completed a series of experiments in space life sciences and human research.

During musculoskeletal loading studies, crew members Zhu Yangzhu, Zhang Zhiyuan, and Li Jiaying conducted plantar pressure measurements, biomechanical testing, and muscle-tendon characterization during running and resistance exercises.

Astronauts Zhu Yangzhu (center), Zhang Zhiyuan (right) and Li Jiaying attend the crew send-off ceremony. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)

The trio also performed neuroergonomic experiments using near-infrared brain functional imaging equipment.

The collected data will help ground researchers study the effects of the space environment on astronauts' cognitive control.

Launched on May 24, the Shenzhou-23 mission features a one-year in-orbit stay experiment, which aims to provide critical data for future long-duration space exploration.

(By Helen Mo, intern Lin Qiaochu)