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Belt and Road business exchange event held in Ningxia

2026-07-13 17:35:00Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A " Belt and Road” business and trade cooperation and exchange event kicked off in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Monday.

Themed “Smart Silk Road, Linking the Future,” the event brought together over 60 business delegates from 16 partner countries, including South Africa, Oman, Turkey, and Ethiopia, to connect with more than 50 local Ningxia enterprises. 

Signing of memorandum of understanding. (Photo: China News Service/Li Peishan)
Signing of memorandum of understanding. (Photo: China News Service/Li Peishan)

Organized by the Ningxia Sub-council of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT Ningxia), the event focused on digital information, modern agriculture, and advanced materials.

Local companies showcased Ningxia’s specialty sectors, such as wine, goji berries, and digital trade services.

 

International delegates expressed strong interest in collaborating with Ningxia in cross-border trade, technology sharing, and agricultural processing to upgrade their domestic industries.

Through one-on-one business matchmaking sessions and on-site industrial visits, participants reached multiple preliminary cooperation agreements.

(By Helen Mo, intern Lin Qiaochu)

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